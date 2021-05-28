6.2 DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: Roses, musk and ambergris

Tue, Jun 1, 2021 7:55 PM - 9:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

We are delighted that Dr Reem El Mutwalli will be in conversation with jewellery historian and archaeologist, Sigrid van Roode on 1st June.

About this event

The Zay Initiative aims to promote an understanding of the evolution of regional culture, building up public awareness and appreciation of this unique heritage, reaching out to like-minded individuals and institutions nationally, regionally and globally. In addition to seasonal or touring exhibitions and museum loans, the collection is accessed through the digital archive (Collection), first of its kind on a regional level, fortified by a pop-up glossary in both Arabic and English. The Zay Initiative aims to empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

The Five Pillars of the Zay Initiative are: • Collect, document and conserve Arab dress and adornment.• Present and contextualise through a digital archive and blog.• Encourage intercultural dialogue to highlight our shared humanity.• Inspire and educate designers to create for a sustainable future.• Empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

We look forward to welcoming you to this dialogue:

Roses, musk and ambergris: fragrance, jewellery and dress

OUR GUEST: SIGRID VAN ROODE

A jewellery historian and archaeologist, Sigrid van Roode studies jewellery as material expression of values, customs and traditions. She feels research and outreach are equally important and creates the latter in a variety of ways: through her own online resource www.bedouinsilver.com, by curating exhibitions, researching and documenting private and museum collections and giving talks and workshops. She has authored numerous articles and several books, of which Desert Silver is widely acclaimed as one of the most accessible introductions to jewellery from the Arab world for a wider audience.

Sigrid holds an MA in Egyptology and currently pursues her PhD at Leiden University, focusing on Egyptian zār jewellery as materiality of ritual and historic gendered objects.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geopolitical environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.