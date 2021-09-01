Protecting Truth During Tension

7.1 DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: TIE-DYED HEAD COVERINGS OF KUTCH
Mideast Streets
fashion
clothing
clothes

7.1 DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: TIE-DYED HEAD COVERINGS OF KUTCH

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2021

Tue, Sep 7, 2021 7:55 PM - 9:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Dr Reem El Mutwalli in conversation with Shila Desai, Owner & Founder of E.Y.H.O (textile-based tours)

About this event

GUEST SPEAKER: SHILA DESAI

Shila Desai is owner and founder of E.Y.H.O. Tours which specialises in travels centred around material cultures – in particular handmade textiles – of the world’s traditional societies. Of Indian ancestry and born and brought up in Kenya, Shila has lived, worked, and studied on four continents. She detoured from professional accounting and running a multinational technical clothing business to writing creative non-fiction, voluntourism, and leading textile-based travels.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that sees the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.

