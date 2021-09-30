7.2 DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: LIBYAN DRESS & ADORNMENT

Tue, Oct 5, 2021 7:55 PM - 9:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Dr Reem El Mutwalli and Najlaa El-Ageli discuss Hwayitah Wa Khamiysa Wa Ghreen: Introduction to Libyan Dress & Adornment

About this event

GUEST SPEAKER: NAJLAA EL-AGELI

Najlaa El-Ageli an architect with over twenty years of experience in the profession, founded Noon Arts Projects in 2012. A small private arts foundation, with a mission to bring the best of contemporary Libyan art, from both emerging and established artists, and expose it to the world stage.

Collaborating with various cultural foundations and galleries, Najlaa has curated over 16 projects and successfully has shed light on the current Libyan cultural and artistic scene. She has collaborated with the London based Shubbak festival 2015, The Nour Festival 2015 curating the solo retrospective exhibition ” Birthmark Theory” for the late Libyan/Canadian artist Arwa Abouon in London, The Benetton Foundation 2016 Italy for the Imago Mundi project, and went on to curate two successful group exhibitions with Casa Arabe in Spain between 2018 and 2020. One of them, ‘Pop Art from North Africa’, with a collective of 19 artists from North Africa exploring the phenomenon of Pop Art; and, the other one titled ‘Retracing A Disappearing Landscape’, featuring another collective of 18 artists with a link to Libya, addressing collective memory and personal histories relating to modern-day Libya.

Since 2020 Najlaa has been collaborating with Sulger Buel Gallery in London, curating two important exhibitions highlighting emerging North African artists, and most recently curating “Soul Taming” exhibition for renowned and established Egyptian/ Nubain artist Fathi Hassan.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geopolitical environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.