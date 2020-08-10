Donate
7 Days in Syria

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 7:45 to 9:45 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £1.67) here.

Sands Films Cinema Club presents a special event with live director’s Q&A

Sands Films Cinema Club live stream presentation of Seven Days in Syria. Over the course of seven days, Janine di Giovanni travels through the Syrian war zone, bringing viewers along to share the experience. Conditions are extreme with constant shelling and bombardment, threat of sniper fire, and kidnappings. And in the midst of all the chaos, there are the Syrian people. There will be a live video link for a Q&A with the directors and the event is in support of BERMONDSEY WELCOME REFUGEES>

