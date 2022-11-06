Donate
7 mysterious mosques of Iran
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Iran
mosques

7 mysterious mosques of Iran

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2022

Monday, November 21 · 2 - 3pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Each of these mosques has its own mysterious features: let’s discover them all!

👷🏻‍♂️ Build this project with us:

Our Tours are FREE TO JOIN

the Event is TIP-SUPPORTED (read below ⭐)

⏰ Time is listed as Eastern Time (US/New York)

Check here your local time

Language: English

Live stream event from Girona, hosted by OMID S.: Iran and Spain tourism PhD, expert in tourism industry, history and culture with over 25 years experience.

Summary

  • Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan
  • Shah Mosque in Isfahan
  • Jame Mosque in Isfahan
  • Pink Mosque in Shiraz
  • Vakil Mosque in Shiraz
  • Jame Mosque in Yazd
  • Blue Mosque in Tabriz
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

Description

In this tour, you will get to know seven extraordinary Persian mosques.  Each of these mosques has its own mysterious features.

From the appearance of the peacock in the dome by sunlight, to the philosophy of the seven-colored tiles of Persian mosques.In fact, the “architecture” of the Persian style was added to the Arab mosques, and now we see unique mosques in the world such as Istanbul, Malaysia and other places.

Special Instructions and Requirements

  • PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone
  • Stable internet connection
  • This experience will use Zoom

PLEASE NOTE: since is a Free Event with high demand, if you don’t connect on first 10 mins from tour start, we reserve the rights to assign your reserved seat to someone else

Read Carefully Our TOS here:

https://worldvirtualtours.online/terms.html

You can TIP Omid here:

https://worldvirtualtours.online/tiptheguide.html?guide=Omid

⭐ Why donate to your Tour Guide

Our project is solely funded by your donations.

All our virtual tours are made possible only thanks to your support as part of our Community.

The majority of your tip supports the Guide, the rest lets our group continue to carry out our initiative.

THANK YOU!

