7 mysterious mosques of Iran
Mon, Aug 15, 2022 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Each of these mosques has its own mysterious features: let’s discover them all!
Language: English
Live stream event from Girona, hosted by OMID S.: Iran and Spain tourism PhD, expert in tourism industry, history and culture with over 25 years experience.
Summary
- Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan
- Shah Mosque in Isfahan
- Jame Mosque in Isfahan
- Pink Mosque in Shiraz
- Vakil Mosque in Shiraz
- Jame Mosque in Yazd
- Blue Mosque in Tabriz
- Live Q&A
- Contents suitable for children
Description
In this tour, you will get to know seven extraordinary Persian mosques. Each of these mosques has its own mysterious features.
From the appearance of the peacock in the dome by sunlight, to the philosophy of the seven-colored tiles of Persian mosques.In fact, the “architecture” of the Persian style was added to the Arab mosques, and now we see unique mosques in the world such as Istanbul, Malaysia and other places.
