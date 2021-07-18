Protecting Truth During Tension

80th Anniversary Online Seminar: History & Culture of the Association of Jewish Refugees
Mideast Streets
Refugees
Jews

80th Anniversary Online Seminar: History & Culture of the Association of Jewish Refugees

The Media Line Staff
07/18/2021

Mon, 19 Jul 2021 10:00 - 17:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

The AJR is holding a special online seminar focusing on the history and culture of our organisation.

About this event

The seminar is free to attend and will include the chance to hear speakers from every aspect of the AJR’s activities.

The programme will run throughout the day, with timings as follows:

10am Welcome from our CEO, Michael Newman OBE

10.15am ‘The Foundation and First Decades of the AJR’ – Anthony Grenville, Chair of the Research Centre for German and Austrian Exile Studies, University of London

15 MINUTE BREAK

11.15am How Social Services transform lives – Nicole Valens, Head of Social Work

12pm How our volunteers enhance the success of AJR – Carol Hart, Head of Volunteer & Community Services

12.45 Social Outreach Programme and Events – Susan Harrod, Events & Outreach Manager

1.15pm-2pm BREAK FOR LUNCH

2pm Refugee Voices Dr Bea Lewkowicz, Director AJR Refugee Voices

2.40pm Teaching and Learning about The Holocaust – Alex Maws, Head of Educational Grants and Projects

15 MINUTE BREAK

3.35pm 80 trees for 80 years – Jo Briggs, Editor AJR Journal

4.10pm The Next Generations – Debra Barnes, Communications Manager

4.45pm The Impact of Jewish Refugees on Modern Britain – David Herman, Contributing Editor AJR Journal

