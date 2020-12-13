8th South America-Africa-Middle East-Asia Women Summit

Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 12 noon to 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

The South America-Africa-Middle East-Asia Women Summit (SAMEAWS) is an unprecedented summit aimed at bringing together the most influential and prominent women as well as key stakeholders from these regions, under one roof, to discuss the need to recognize and harness the untapped and profitable opportunities that women economic and political engagements presents. The Summit has proven to be the premier gathering of women and key stakeholders from South America, Africa, Middle East & Asia, with a record attendance of delegates from 35 countries from the maiden 2013 edition to date. Leaders, from various economies such as Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, Qatar, all regions of Africa, the United States and the UAE, form part of the past participants of this summit.

This year, due to the covid 19 pandemic, the summit is going to hold virtually for the first time.

THEME: Building Back Transformed Economies Post COVID-19: The need for Inclusive Leadership

COVID-19 has brought to the forefront the urgency of inclusive growth and the impact of unequal growth.”–Shamina Singh, Founder & President of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

These profound truths by eminent personalities point to one fact, the world has become increasingly unequal in countries, societies and businesses. The trend of inequality is likely to accelerate, partly also by the economic damage of the current COVID-19 crisis.

The real heroines in the fight against COVID-19 are women’. Significant attention has been given to women political leaders in high-income settings, where it has been reported that women have led several countries’ effective national responses to COVID-19.

Thus, for there to be a transformed economy post-COVID-19, there has to be a leadership that is inclusive of all genders. In spite of the numerous leadership constructs, a deficit continues to exist, calling for redress to these societal inadequacies, with immense women leadership underrepresentation prevailing in most countries. The leadership potential in women is likely to be unleashed through an inclusive approach that cuts across the workplace spectrum.

For more details about the event’s concept note, visit: https://events.africanleadership.co.uk/events/the-south-america-africa-middle-asia-women-summit-sameaws-2020/