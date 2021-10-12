Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

9/11 and Afghanistan: A 20-Year Retrospective
Mideast Streets
9/11
Afghanistan

9/11 and Afghanistan: A 20-Year Retrospective

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2021

Wed, Oct 13, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Dr. Hayat Alvi and Dr. Mark Jacobson will reflect on the 20-year U.S. military occupation of Afghanistan.

About this event

On August 30, 2021 the last U.S. plane departed Afghanistan ending America’s war there. From the attacks of 9/11, through operations in Afghanistan, and finally in the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces, personnel and allies, there are questions to be asked and lessons to be learned. Dr. Hayat Alvi (U.S. Naval War College) and Dr. Mark Jacobson (Syracuse University) will reflect on the conflict and the legacy of America’s longest war.

Dr. Hayat Alvi joined the U.S. Naval War College in 2007 and is a civilian Associate Professor in the National Security Affairs Department there. Previously, she served as an assistant professor in the Political Science Department at American University in Cairo, Egypt from 2001-2005 and served as director of the International Studies Program at Arcadia University from 2005-2007. She specializes in international relations, political economy, security and strategic studies, and comparative politics with regional expertise in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. She also specializes in Islamic studies, terrorism and counterterrorism, and genocide studies. She spent a year as a Fulbright Fellow in Damascus, Syria from 1993-1994 and is proficient in Arabic and Urdu. Alvi has published numerous articles, books and book chapters. Her most recent works include Nonviolent Activism in Islam: The Message of Abul Kalam Azad (Rowman & Littlefield, 2021), and The Political Economy and Islam of the Middle East: The Case of Tunisia (Palgrave, 2019).

Dr. Mark R. Jacobson serves as the Assistant Dean for Washington Program and oversees year-round academic programs for Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs’ D.C. headquarters at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He most recently served as the John J. McCloy Professor of American Institutions and International Diplomacy at Amherst College, and prior to that at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Jacobson previously served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Navy, as the first Deputy NATO Senior Civilian Representative-Afghanistan and as a Presidential Management Intern. Jacobson also worked on the staff of the Senate Armed Services Committee and as a Senior Transatlantic Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He has served in both the Army and Navy reserves with mobilizations to Bosnia and Afghanistan. Jacobson holds degrees from the University of Michigan, King’s College at the University of London, and The Ohio State University, where he earned a Ph.D. in military history. Jacobson is a non-resident Senior Fellow at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy.

