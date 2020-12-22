9th Diaspora International Conference: Rebuilding Sudan

Mon, 28 Dec 2020 09:00 - Tue, 29 Dec 2020 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£27.54 – £135.34) here.

This multidisciplinary conference is part of our Diaspora International Conference Series aims to provide the participants the opportunity to share their knowledge and experiences from all over the world on major global issues; the emphasis is on the importance of evidence-based planning to overcome the challenges facing their countries of origin efforts to achieve a sustainable future. For more details watch presentations from our previous events. This exciting conference will bring together international experts and high-level international diaspora (students, researchers, practitioners, policymakers, ordinary citizen) from the public and private sectors to share their strategic vision on the future of Sudan and how the diaspora can contribute to help their countries of origin achieve a sustainable and inclusive SD. The conference will analyze the status quo of the development strategies in Sudan and the current challenges facing the country to achieve Agenda 2030 as well as the different dimensions and perspectives of the likely future opportunities for Sudan particularly after the USA lifting its economic sanctions from Sudan.