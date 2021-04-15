Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston

 


A Conversation with Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, Author of ‘Girl Decoded’

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2021

Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:00 noon - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for a conversation with Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, Author of “Girl Decoded”, and CEO of Affectiva.

About this Event

Join us for a conversation with a highly inspirational and influential Author and CEO, Dr. Rana el Kaliouby. Get a chance to speak to someone who’s done it all, learn about her journey as a woman in tech and STEM. Learn a thing or two about her pivotal experiences and how she had overcome the hurdles women constantly face in Science and how we can do more to help pave the way for young aspiring generations of scientists. Get inspired and motivated by her stories!

About Dr. Rana el Kaliouby:

A pioneer in Emotion AI, Rana el Kaliouby, Ph.D., is Co-Founder and CEO of Affectiva, and author of the newly released book Girl Decoded: A Scientist’s Quest to Reclaim Our Humanity by Bringing Emotional Intelligence to Technology. A passionate advocate for humanizing technology, ethics in AI and diversity, Rana has been recognized on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list and as one of Forbes’ Top 50 Women in Tech. Rana is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a Young Presidents’ Organization member, and co-hosted a PBS NOVA series on AI. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge and a Post Doctorate from MIT.

About her book:

In a captivating memoir, an Egyptian-American visionary and scientist provides an intimate view of her personal transformation as she follows her calling – to humanize our technology and how we connect with one another.

Rana el Kaliouby is a rarity in both the tech world and her native Middle East: a Muslim leader and CEO, a woman in charge in a field that is still overwhelmingly white and male. Growing up in Egypt and Kuwait, el Kaliouby was raised by a conservative father who valued tradition – yet also had high expectations for his daughters – and a mother who was one of the first female computer programmers in the Middle East. Even before el Kaliouby broke ground as a scientist, she broke the rules of what it meant to be an obedient daughter and, later, an obedient wife to pursue her own daring dream.

After earning her PhD at Cambridge, el Kaliouby, now the divorced mother of two, moved to America to pursue her mission to humanize technology before it dehumanizes us. The majority of our communication is conveyed through non-verbal cues: facial expressions, tone of voice, body language. But that communication is lost when we interact with others through our smartphones and devices. The result is a digital universe that’s emotion blind. To combat our fundamental loss of emotional intelligence online, she co-founded Affectiva, the pioneer in the new field of Emotion AI, allowing our technology to understand humans the way we understand one another. Girl Decoded chronicles Rana el Kaliouby’s journey from a “nice Egyptian girl” to a woman carving her own path as she revolutionizes technology. But decoding herself – learning to express and act on her own emotions–would prove to be the biggest challenge of all.

This event is organized by the following organizations:

HGWISE (Harvard Graduate Women in Science), with special thanks to our sponsor: Harvard GSC

Dartmouth GWISE (Graduate Women in Science and Engineering)

gwaMIT (Graduate Womxn at MIT)

NE GWiSE (New England Graduate Women in Science and Engineering)

Special thanks to Iulia Nandrea-Miller, Executive Assistant to Dr. Kaliouby for helping us bring this event together!

