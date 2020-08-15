Donate
A Conversation With Her Excellency Dr. Rola A. A. H. Dashti

The Media Line Staff
08/15/2020

Date and time: September 10, 2020, 10 to 11:15 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The Haleh Esfandiari Forum presents a conversation with Her Excellency Dr. Rola A. A. H. Dashti, undersecretary-general and executive secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, and the Honorable Jane Harman, president and CEO, The Wilson Center on the Economic Empowerment of Women in the Middle East and North Africa.

