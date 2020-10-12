A Conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Date and time: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

On virtually every significant Middle East policy issue – from containing Iran to the war in Yemen; from energy policy to the intra-Gulf rift; from the battle against extremism to the expansion of Arab-Israel state-to-state relations – Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role. Given the kingdom’s centrality to regional politics, it is also no surprise that the U.S.-Saudi relationship looms large in U.S. politics and the presidential campaign.

To discuss Saudi foreign policy and bilateral relations at this critical moment, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal will mark his first anniversary as foreign minister this month. Previously, he served as Saudi ambassador to Germany, prior to which he was posted as an advisor at the Saudi embassy in Washington.

