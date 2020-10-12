Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

A Conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Mideast Streets
Faisal bin Farhan
Saudi Arabia
foreign minister

A Conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2020

Date and time: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Watch forum on event day here or on Facebook Live.

On virtually every significant Middle East policy issue – from containing Iran to the war in Yemen; from energy policy to the intra-Gulf rift; from the battle against extremism to the expansion of Arab-Israel state-to-state relations – Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role. Given the kingdom’s centrality to regional politics, it is also no surprise that the U.S.-Saudi relationship looms large in U.S. politics and the presidential campaign.

To discuss Saudi foreign policy and bilateral relations at this critical moment, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal will mark his first anniversary as foreign minister this month. Previously, he served as Saudi ambassador to Germany, prior to which he was posted as an advisor at the Saudi embassy in Washington.

The mission of The Washington Institute is to advance a balanced and realistic understanding of American interests in the Middle East and to promote the policies that secure them.

