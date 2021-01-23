A Global Destination for Art: Ardeshir Tabrizi

Sat, Jan 23, 2021, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Ardeshir Tabrizi’s colorful mixed media paintings and works on paper feature imagery and methods that reference the rich literary and visual traditions of Iran, a country he left in his childhood. Tabrizi draws on the Shahnameh, an ancient epic poem describing the history of Persian kingship; historical artifacts, tapestries, rugs, and embroideries; and his own memories. Join the Fowler’s director of education and interpretation Amy Landau for a virtual visit to the artist’s studio and a conversation with Tabrizi about his chosen iconography, which represents the many opposing cultural, political, and religious ideologies that have existed throughout the history of Iran.

Ardeshir Tabrizi was born in Tehran, Iran. He left the county with his family at age four in 1986, during the Iran-Iraq War, and settled in Los Angeles, where he currently lives and works.

A Global Destination for Art: Artists from all over the world flock to work in Los Angeles, drawn by the energy of ingenuity and the space for experimental expression. Join us on Zoom as we visit the work spaces of international artists creating in our City of Angels.

Image: Ardeshir Tabrizi (b. 1981, Tehran, Iran); All the tired horses in the sun, 2020; Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects