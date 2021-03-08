A History of Arab Graphic Design: Bahia Shehab and Haytham Nawar

Thu, Mar 11, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

A History of Arab Graphic Design traces the people and events that were integral to the shaping of a field of graphic design in the Arab world. Examining the work of over eighty key designers from Morocco to Iraq, and covering the period from pre-1900 to the end of the twentieth century, Bahia Shehab and Haytham Nawar chart the development of design in the region, beginning with Islamic art and Arabic calligraphy, and their impact on Arab visual culture, through to the digital revolution and the arrival of the Internet. They look at how cinema, economic prosperity, and political and cultural events gave birth to and shaped the founders of Arab graphic design.

Bahia Shehab is a multidisciplinary artist, designer and art historian. She is Professor of Design and founder of the Graphic Design program at The American University in Cairo and the founding director of Type Lab@AUC. Her work has received a number of international awards. Her publications include You Can Crush the Flowers: A Visual Memoir of the Egyptian Revolution, At The Corner of a Dream, A Thousand Times NO: The Visual History of Lam-Alif. She is co-author of the award winning book A History of Arab Graphic Design.

Haytham Nawar is a practicing artist and designer, as well as a scholar in the fields of art and design. Nawar’s extensive experience spans continents as he worked at the Ionian Centre for Art and Culture in Kefalonia, Greece, and taught at the School of Design in Hong Kong, in the Department of Communication Design, Polytechnic University. In 2014, he pursued his academic career as an Assistant Professor of Design at the American University in Cairo (AUC), where he served as Director of the Graphic Design Program from 2016 to 2019 before holding the post of Chair of the Department of the Arts at AUC since 2019. Nawar is a two-time Fulbright Grantee. He was a Fulbright Visiting Artist at the School of Visual Arts (SVA), New York, USA, in the academic year 2011-2012. Later, in the academic year 2017-2018, he was a Fulbright Visiting Scholar conducting post-doctorate research at the ArtSci Center of UCLA, LA, USA.

