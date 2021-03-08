Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
A History of Arab Graphic Design: Bahia Shehab and Haytham Nawar
Mideast Streets
Design

A History of Arab Graphic Design: Bahia Shehab and Haytham Nawar

The Media Line Staff
03/08/2021

Thu, Mar 11, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

A History of Arab Graphic Design traces the people and events that were integral to the shaping of a field of graphic design in the Arab world. Examining the work of over eighty key designers from Morocco to Iraq, and covering the period from pre-1900 to the end of the twentieth century, Bahia Shehab and Haytham Nawar chart the development of design in the region, beginning with Islamic art and Arabic calligraphy, and their impact on Arab visual culture, through to the digital revolution and the arrival of the Internet. They look at how cinema, economic prosperity, and political and cultural events gave birth to and shaped the founders of Arab graphic design.

About the Speakers:

Bahia Shehab is a multidisciplinary artist, designer and art historian. She is Professor of Design and founder of the Graphic Design program at The American University in Cairo and the founding director of Type Lab@AUC. Her work has received a number of international awards. Her publications include You Can Crush the Flowers: A Visual Memoir of the Egyptian Revolution, At The Corner of a Dream, A Thousand Times NO: The Visual History of Lam-Alif. She is co-author of the award winning book A History of Arab Graphic Design.

Haytham Nawar is a practicing artist and designer, as well as a scholar in the fields of art and design. Nawar’s extensive experience spans continents as he worked at the Ionian Centre for Art and Culture in Kefalonia, Greece, and taught at the School of Design in Hong Kong, in the Department of Communication Design, Polytechnic University. In 2014, he pursued his academic career as an Assistant Professor of Design at the American University in Cairo (AUC), where he served as Director of the Graphic Design Program from 2016 to 2019 before holding the post of Chair of the Department of the Arts at AUC since 2019. Nawar is a two-time Fulbright Grantee. He was a Fulbright Visiting Artist at the School of Visual Arts (SVA), New York, USA, in the academic year 2011-2012. Later, in the academic year 2017-2018, he was a Fulbright Visiting Scholar conducting post-doctorate research at the ArtSci Center of UCLA, LA, USA.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 11, 2021 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: A History of Arab Graphic Design: Bahia Shehab and Haytham Nawar

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m3ezNFO-Ra2v0LOekuzFbA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

