A Journey to the Humanitarian World

Wed, Jun 30, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Circle of Young Humanitarians

About this event

Are you curious to know more about the humanitarian world? Join us online for the first part of the journey and get to know the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)!

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, you will have the chance to hear from two inspiring ICRC delegates who are currently located in Syria and in Israel and the occupied territories to learn first-hand what it really means to be a humanitarian.

During the virtual event, you will also be the first to receive a glimpse into the Circle of Young Humanitarians and learn how you can be a part of it.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Kay, Jess & Leonie