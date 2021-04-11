A Letter from Kurdistan

Starts on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 6:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)

Ambassador John Price & Marcia Price World Affairs Lecture Series

About this Event

Join UCCD as Ms. Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, Kurdistan Regional Government Representative, provides background on Kurdistan’s history of oppression in Iraq, before addressing more recent developments, including the liberation of Iraq in 2003 and the decade of growth and international outreach that followed.

Ms. Abdul Rahman will discuss the war against the Islamic State and the genocide they committed against Christians and Yazidis who fled to Kurdistan for refuge. She will also explain how Kurdistan’s growing partnership with the United States was critical in the defeat of the Islamic State’s so-called caliphate.

Today, the Kurds, a people touched by genocide themselves under Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship, continue to open their doors to those fleeing conflict, making Kurdistan a rare safe haven where diversity and religious freedom are celebrated. Join us as we take a deep dive and learn more about this incredible region and its people.