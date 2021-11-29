A New Reading of Hanukkah: Text Study for the Holiday

Tue, Nov 30, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($21) here.

Explore this ancient Jewish tradition as a powerful spiritual moment that can ground us, our families and communities.

About this event

Note: This is a 60-minute class running on Tuesday, 11/30/2021 @ 2pm-3pm PST. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

The Hanukkah narrative is of a festival of miracles and light but what if we changed the paradigm and made it about a journey of spiritual, collective, and justice-seeking?

Hanukkah can be a profoundly spiritual and psycho-socially charged moment, a call to us and our families to both ground ourselves in the particulars of Judaism while simultaneously reaching higher for the sake of the broader communities in which we live.

In this class, Rabbi Lydia Medwin guides students through text study and an insight into Jewish wisdom, providing tools to help us dig into our own inner lives, clarify our own sparks, and reflect the light that our world so desperately needs.