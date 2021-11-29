This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A New Reading of Hanukkah: Text Study for the Holiday
Mideast Streets
Hanukkah
Judaism

A New Reading of Hanukkah: Text Study for the Holiday

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2021

Tue, Nov 30, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($21) here.

Explore this ancient Jewish tradition as a powerful spiritual moment that can ground us, our families and communities.

About this event

Note: This is a 60-minute class running on Tuesday, 11/30/2021 @ 2pm-3pm PST. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

The Hanukkah narrative is of a festival of miracles and light but what if we changed the paradigm and made it about a journey of spiritual, collective, and justice-seeking?

Hanukkah can be a profoundly spiritual and psycho-socially charged moment, a call to us and our families to both ground ourselves in the particulars of Judaism while simultaneously reaching higher for the sake of the broader communities in which we live.

In this class, Rabbi Lydia Medwin guides students through text study and an insight into Jewish wisdom, providing tools to help us dig into our own inner lives, clarify our own sparks, and reflect the light that our world so desperately needs.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.