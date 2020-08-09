Donate
Israel
Palestine
two-state solution
one-state solution

A New Vision for Israel and Palestine

The Media Line Staff
08/09/2020

Date and time: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:30 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

A Paradigm Shift: Thinking Beyond The Two-State Solution

Zionism and Palestinian Nationalism are mutually exclusive and contradictory. Yet neither has been able to eliminate the other.

The two-state solution attempted to resolve their differences through partition and separation, yet it failed, largely because – according to the Palestinian narrative – settlements spread in the area that was intended for a Palestinian state under that scenario.

Its failure forces us to look to a new paradigm, which requires each movement to adjust and morph into a new ideology that does not negate the Other, but rather embraces it in a new reality that covers all of Palestine/Israel. This new reality must meet the basic needs of each group without denying the needs or identity of the Other.

Jonathan Kuttab, a Palestinian human rights lawyer and activist, who was head of the Palestinian Legal Committee during the Israel-PLO negotiations for the Cairo Agreement, that led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority, will lay out what such a new vision would look like and how it could work.

