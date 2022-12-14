Donate
A Novel Experience: Frankenstein in Baghdad (Iraq)
Book
Baghdad
Iraq

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2022

Wednesday, December 14 · 7 - 8pm Central Standard Time (UTC-6)

Register here.

From the rubble-strewn streets of U.S.-occupied Baghdad, Hadi–a scavenger and an oddball fixture at a local café–collects human body parts and stitches them together to create a corpse. His goal, he claims, is for the government to recognize the parts as people and to give them proper burial. But when the corpse goes missing, a wave of eerie murders sweeps the city, and reports stream in of a horrendous-looking criminal who, though shot, cannot be killed. Hadi soon realizes he’s created a monster, one that needs human flesh to survive–first from the guilty, and then from anyone in its path. A prizewinning novel by “Baghdad’s new literary star” (The New York Times), Frankenstein in Baghdad captures with white-knuckle horror and black humor the surreal reality of contemporary Iraq.

Where to Obtain the Book

KC Public Library

Johnson County Library

Mid-Continent Public Library

A Novel Experience

In our fast-paced, information-heavy world, carving out time for fiction can be seen as a luxury. But novels aren’t just for pleasure – they can challenge our perspectives, unravel global complexities, and nuance our understanding of international affairs. Every other month, the International Relations Council invites you to A Novel Experience: curl up with a novel of the world or about the world before meeting with other bibliophiles to share your insights and curiosities. We’ll have the help of subject-matter experts during our discussions and welcome your active involvement in this international literary journey. Individuals of all backgrounds, interests, and perspectives are welcome – we just ask that you bring an open mind, thoughtful questions, and common courtesy. Registration is free but helps us with planning.

