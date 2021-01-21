A Soul’s Purpose

Starts on Thu, Jan 21, 2021, 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Exploring deeply existential themes of mindfulness, spirituality, and what it means to live a purpose-filled life, the new Disney/Pixar movie Soul incorporates ideas from many different faith traditions, asking some of the same big questions that have challenged Jewish seekers for centuries. Rabbi Aaron leads a text-based discussion of a few Jewish concepts that were particularly resonant in the film.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the class begins.