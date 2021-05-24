Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
A Special Briefing with Alon Ben-David
Mideast Streets
bonds
Israel
Defense
Security

A Special Briefing with Alon Ben-David

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2021

Starts on Mon, May 24, 2021 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Israel Bonds Invites you to a Special Briefing With Alon Ben-David, Senior Defense Correspondent for Israel Channel 13

About this event

Israel Bonds

Invites you to a

Special Briefing

With Alon Ben-David

Senior Defense Correspondent for Israel Channel 13

Alon Ben-David is a television and print journalist, who has been covering the Middle East conflict for the last three decades. Specializing in defense and military issues, Mr. Ben-David is currently Senior Defense Correspondent for Israel Channel 13 and a contributor to several international publications. He used to anchor the network’s Friday news magazine. Mr. Ben-David has covered all major events in the region in the last three decades, including the first and second Intifada, the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the Disengagement from Gaza, Israel’s long war in Lebanon and the recent Gaza conflicts. He has reported from scenes of major global events, such as the 9/11 attacks in NY.

Did you know we're celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

