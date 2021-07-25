Starts on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Israel Bonds invites you to a special event with Dr. Nachman Shai, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs

Dr. Nachman Shai, Minister of Diaspora Affairs

Discussing how he plans to boost Israel-Diaspora relations.

Dr. Nachman Shai is Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs. Minister Shai recently returned to Israel to take on this position after nearly three years teaching as a visiting professor on U.S. college campuses. Minister Shai has devoted his life and professional career to defending Israel and strengthening the relationship between the Jewish state and Jewish people. The Minister served as a member of the Knesset representing the Labor party from 2009-2019. During his time in the Knesset, Shai founded and co-chaired the “Caucus for Strengthening the Jewish People.”

Minister Shai has held a number of positions in government, military and media, including as the senior vice president and director-general of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) in Israel; director-general of the Ministry of Science, Culture and Sport; Israel Defense Force spokesperson and commander and editor-in-chief of Israel Army Radio.