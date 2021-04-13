Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
A State at Any Cost: The Life and Legacy of David Ben-Gurion
Mideast Streets
Israel
Zionism
David Ben-Gurion
Independence Day

A State at Any Cost: The Life and Legacy of David Ben-Gurion

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2021

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Renowned Israeli historian and author Tom Segev will join us to discuss his biography of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister.

About this Event

On Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Haatzmaut), renowned Israeli historian and author Tom Segev will discuss his biography of David Ben-Gurion, and how Ben-Gurion’s legacy continues to shape Israel’s identity and policies even today. Segev has published nine books, which have appeared in 15 languages. In his latest, A State At Any Cost: The Life of David Ben-Gurion, he uses large amounts of previously unreleased archival material to give an original, nuanced account, transcending the myths and legends that have accreted around the man.

Sponsored by the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Program is the Center’s second Harry C. Sigman Distinguished Lecture in Israel Studies.

Event via Zoom. Registration is required to obtain a Zoom login.

RSVP here: https://ucla.in/3aUKHED

About the Speaker

Tom Segev is a leading historian and one of Israel’s most distinguished journalists. He was born in Jerusalem in 1945 to parents who fled Nazi Germany. Segev holds a BA in History and Political Science from the Hebrew University and a Ph.D. in History from Boston University. Formerly a reporter and columnist for Haaretz, Segev has published nine works, which have appeared in 15 languages. Most recently published is A State At Any Cost: The Story of David Ben-Gurion (New York: Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2019). In this definitive biography, Segev uses large amounts of previously unreleased archival material to give an original, nuanced account, transcending the myths and legends that have accreted around the man. Segev’s probing biography ranges from villages in Poland to Manhattan libraries, London hotels, and the hills of Palestine, and shows us Ben-Gurion’s relentless activity across six decades. Along the way, Segev reveals for the first time Ben-Gurion’s secret negotiations with the British on the eve of Israel’s independence and much more.

DISCLAIMER: The views or opinions of our guest speakers and the content of their presentations do not necessarily reflect the views of the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Hosting speakers does not constitute an endorsement of the speaker’s views or opinions.

