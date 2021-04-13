A State at Any Cost: The Life and Legacy of David Ben-Gurion

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Renowned Israeli historian and author Tom Segev will join us to discuss his biography of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister.

About this Event

On Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Haatzmaut), renowned Israeli historian and author Tom Segev will discuss his biography of David Ben-Gurion, and how Ben-Gurion’s legacy continues to shape Israel’s identity and policies even today. Segev has published nine books, which have appeared in 15 languages. In his latest, A State At Any Cost: The Life of David Ben-Gurion, he uses large amounts of previously unreleased archival material to give an original, nuanced account, transcending the myths and legends that have accreted around the man.

Sponsored by the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Program is the Center’s second Harry C. Sigman Distinguished Lecture in Israel Studies.

Event via Zoom. Registration is required to obtain a Zoom login.

About the Speaker

Tom Segev is a leading historian and one of Israel’s most distinguished journalists. He was born in Jerusalem in 1945 to parents who fled Nazi Germany. Segev holds a BA in History and Political Science from the Hebrew University and a Ph.D. in History from Boston University. Formerly a reporter and columnist for Haaretz, Segev has published nine works, which have appeared in 15 languages. Most recently published is A State At Any Cost: The Story of David Ben-Gurion (New York: Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2019). In this definitive biography, Segev uses large amounts of previously unreleased archival material to give an original, nuanced account, transcending the myths and legends that have accreted around the man. Segev’s probing biography ranges from villages in Poland to Manhattan libraries, London hotels, and the hills of Palestine, and shows us Ben-Gurion’s relentless activity across six decades. Along the way, Segev reveals for the first time Ben-Gurion’s secret negotiations with the British on the eve of Israel’s independence and much more.

