‘A Syrian Love Story’ – Q&A with Sean McAllister

Date and time: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Internationally renowned director Sean McAllister joins Hull Help for Refugees for a Q&A on his award-winning film, A Syrian Love Story.

Created over a period of five years, the film is a moving and intimate documentary of the lives of Raghda, Amer and their sons in Syria, beginning at a time when Raghda, the mother is in prison. It documents the family’s story during the Syrian uprising, starting with 4-year-old Bob asking his mother on the phone when she is coming home from jail.

Having full access to some of Raghda and Amer’s very distressing conversations, Sean also focuses on their disintegrating relationship. Presented against the backdrop of the atrocities of war, this gives us an understanding of the stresses on a family living under constant threat in a war zone.

Ticket holders will gain access to watch A Syrian Love Story through Vimeo for 48 hours before the event.