Virtual Tour of Aden Jewish Heritage Museum

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 1 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

This museum in the heart of Tel Aviv commemorates a unique Jewish story. An 8,000-member Jewish community lived in the British Crown Colony of Aden, founded in 1839 at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, until the second half of the 20th century. Join Sarah Ansbacher for a fascinating virtual tour.

Please note that there is no registration. Participant numbers on ZOOM are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page and a recording made available. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.

