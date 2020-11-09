Abraham Accords: A New Mideast Horizon?

Date and time: November 11, 2020, 6 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

The Institute for National Security Studies invites you to watch an exclusive interview with H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the United States and one of the architects of the Abraham Accords, and Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin, INSS executive director.

This is the UAE ambassador to Washington’s first appearance before an Israeli public.

More information here.

The interview will be broadcast on the INSS website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.