Abu Simbel: Ancient Egypt Virtual Guided Tour
Abu Simbel: Ancient Egypt Virtual Guided Tour

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2021

Starts on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($9.99) here.

Visit with us the spectacular Temples of Abu Simbel. Enjoy our Virtual IMMERSIVE Tour outside and inside of these breathtaking monuments.

About this event

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

EVENT DETAILS

  • Live event from Egypt with a Local licensed tour guide
  • Immersive Experience
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

NOTE: If you get your ticket on Eventbrite, pay attention to the time because all start times there are Eastern European Time (EET). Use the https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com to easily convert it to local time.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Has seeing the magnificent Temples of Abu Simbel always been a dream for you, but can’t make the trip right now? Skip the long and exhausting travel and let us take you with us during this online virtual visit of Abu Simbel.

We will take you back in time to discover the history of the Temple of Ramses II and the Temple of Queen Nefertari. The former was carved out of the mountains and was rediscovered in 1813. With a height of more than 20 meters, the four famous statues of Ramses II overlook the Nile at the entrance of the temple. Inside, in the sacred sanctuary, another four statues of gods sitting on their thrones are carved out the back wall. Twice a year these statues are illuminated by the first rays of the rising sun. The latter (also known as the Temple of Hathor) is also carved out of the mountain and is a smaller version of the Ramses II Temple.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting Abu Simbel in real life. And of course you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring the ancient history back to life for you in a fun and interactive way in this journey to Abu Simbel Temples!

