Mon, Jan 17, 2022 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Discount Tech, Sarona Partners & Pearl Cohen Present: “Achieving Rapid Growth – On All Fronts”

About this event

An open discussion moderated by Guy Navon (Head of Discount Tech) about rapid growth from all angles of management in growth/unicorn startup companies.

Agenda:

17:00 – 17:30 – Gathering

17:30 – 18:30 – Open Conversation

18:30 – 19:00 – Snacking & Chatting

Speakers:

Ariel Assaraf, CEO @ Coralogix

Gal Helemski, CTO @ PlainID

Gily Netzer, CMO @ Cymulate

Zviki Shimon, CFO @ Datarails

Keren Rubin, VP, People Operations @ Augury

* Please note, the event is invite-only. If approved, you will be receiving a calendar invite (with the location) to your registration email in the coming days.

*We ask all participants to perform a covid test (Antigen) during the 72 hours before the event. For those who are unable to bring a negative test, we will conduct free speed tests, prior to entering the event.

See you there!