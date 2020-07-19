Activity at a Horse Ranch

Date and time: Friday, July 31, 9:45 am to 1 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: Bnei Zion, Israel

We invite you to volunteer on a horse farm, where we will help take care of the horses and we will help with some renovations to the farm.

We’re sure this will be an activity you will not want to miss so hurry and sign up!

Then as is our motto, we will head out after – your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Be aware that the participants must measure their body temperatures before coming to the activity and wear masks during the activity, according to the instructions of the Health Ministry.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations, so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

Please note that while OneDay is all about “come when you want and how you want,” if you do sign up for our events, we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within four days before the event, you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up for this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives and employees, the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns and transferees, to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and web content.