Activity at the Starting Over Farm
Activity at the Starting Over Farm

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2021

Fri, Jun 4, 2021 10:15 AM - 1:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We invite you to join us for an amazing volunteering at the “starting over” farm, during which we will be feeding the animals and help to clean and maintain the farm.

We’re sure this will be an activity you will not want to miss, so hurry up and sign up!

Then as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Your arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations, so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed at volunteers 18-35 years of age***

***The current volunteering activity is not suitable for pregnant women***

Please note that while OneDay is all about come when you want and how you want, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within 4 days before the event, you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up to this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns and transferees to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
