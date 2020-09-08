Adopt-A-Safta Auction – Now Live!

Adopt-A-Safta is an Israeli nonprofit pairing young adults with lonely Holocaust survivors. Applying the Big Brother/Big Sister model, our volunteers adopt a grandmother/father in need of love and attention.

We’ve teamed up with Curio Auctions to honor Israel’s Founding Generation before Rosh Hashanah. Funds raised from this online event will benefit Adopt-A-Safta’s global expansion efforts to support lonely Holocaust survivors in Jewish communities across the world.

The auction is live from now until September 10, 2020.