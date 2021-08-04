Adult B’nai Mitzvah Class of 5781 Service and Celebration

Starts on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Celebrate the graduates of our Adult B’nai Mitzvah class of 5781 as they lead Shabbat services and become B’nai Mitzvah. The whole community is invited to virtually join these students as they culminate their studies and spiritual growth. Open to all.

Registrants will receive reminder emails with links to access the Shabbat service before Shabbat on Friday, August 6, and again the morning of Saturday, August 7.