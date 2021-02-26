Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Advanced Moroccan Geometry Masterclass
Mideast Streets

Advanced Moroccan Geometry Masterclass

The Media Line Staff
02/26/2021

Sun, Feb 28, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($44.06) here.

Another year, another challenge with multidisciplinary craftsman Hamza. Here’s a new advanced pattern for you to add to your repertoire.

About this Event

Live from Fes, Morocco

Another year, another challenge! For everyone who joined sessions with Hamza, here’s a new advanced pattern for you to add to your repertoire. Intermediate level are welcome to join if you’re up for a little challenge!

On Sunday February 28th at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5), Hamza will be tuning in live from Fes, Morocco. We’ll use compass and ruler and learn to construct a pattern from the Moulay Idriss II Fountain in Fes, called Arbaa’ Qfee bel Kef Mharer.

As always, you’ll meet others in the community from around the world. There will be live Andalusian oud music by Hamza, plenty of time to ask questions, draw together and share. After the session, we’ll have the opportunity to continue discussions and share in the private FB group.

Joining us from a different time zone? Be sure to convert the time.

What you’ll need

A compass, divider, pencil, ruler, paper (A4 or A3), eraser, sharpener, and coloring pencils.

How to join

We’ll be hosting this VAWAA Online on Zoom. We’ll send you the link and details to join via email a few hours before it begins.

About Hamza

Hamza is an Andalusian Oud musician, a geometer, brass-smith, bookbinder, paper-maker, paper-marbler and founder of a crafts studio dedicated to Moroccan arts and crafts in Fes. He comes from a multigenerational family of artisans and passing on crafts knowledge is a family culture. He apprenticed under his father and traveled around 15 countries crafting and learning from masters. Now his mission is to continue this legacy and help people around the world connect with old Moroccan crafts. His traditional art revolves around the art of Compass & Ruler. With those two instruments, he draws and traces Moorish and Islamic geometric patterns, etches and engraves them on brass and copper trays and embosses them on leather book covers.

Visit his artist page to learn more about his in-person VAWAA:

Sessions are ticketed to support artists, makers and our small team. If you’re experiencing financial hardship, please reach out. We may have a generous participant who has paid it forward and would ask that you pay the love forward by sharing online sessions with 3 new friends.

