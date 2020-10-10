Advanced Project Cycle Management (Beirut)

Date, time, and place: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 9 am to Friday, October 23, 2020, 5 pm Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3), at Citea Apart Hotel, Alfred Naccache Avenue, Beirut, Lebanon

Tickets ($460-$900) here.

Good management can’t save a bad project, but poor management can easily ruin a good one. This course takes project management to the next level, using real-life humanitarian and development projects to dive deeper into what tools, processes, and strategies are needed to ensure the right project is delivered to the right population, on time and on budget.

Over the 3-day training the participants will critically analyze case study documents from complex projects in the sector and work through the project cycle to understand how different tools can be used in practical terms at each stage.

WHAT DOES THE COURSE COVER?

Project Cycles

Identification and Design

Planning

Stakeholder Management

Risk Management

M&E for Project Managers

Issue and Change Management

End of Project Transitions

The Project Manager

BY THE END OF THE COURSE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO:

Critically analyze a project plan, including logframes and project narratives

Identify potential issues and solutions to working with a variety of stakeholders, including partners and suppliers

Distinguish between assumptions, issues, and risks and make plans for each to mitigate project impact

Describe the role of the project manager in M&E and carry out appropriate M&E analysis tasks, including managing variances

Utilize tools to improve transition planning and apply project lessons learned

Explain the significance of situational leadership and apply it to personal project management situations

COURSE STRUCTURE:

Registration is from 8.30 am, with the course starting at 9.00 am and concluding by 5.30 pm. The day is broken up into four sessions, separated by a lunch break and coffee/ tea breaks in the morning and afternoon.

Participants will be actively encouraged to participate in classroom discussions and group work. The trainer will draw on both theoretical and practical knowledge in order to make the experience and learning applicable to the realities of the humanitarian sector.

TICKET TYPES

Early Bird tickets (17% Discount) are available for the first 10 participants who register and complete payment 1 month before the course starts. Once the early tickets run out, or after the 1-month deadline expires, then the standard fees will automatically apply.

Standard Organization rate is for any staff working for international organizations.

NNGO or CBO rate is for any staff working for local organizations and community-based organizations.

Group Bookings is for organizations looking to book 3 or more participants onto the same course. Please email RedR UK for discount options.

Individual or student rates can apply upon request.

Please email Middle.East@redr.org.uk for more information.

*Disclaimer: Upon registering to this course, you will be liable to pay the full course fee through PayPal, credit card or a bank transfer. RedR UK reserves the right to cancel your place on the course if the payment is not received at least one month to three weeks before the training is due to start.

FAQs

Who should attend?

Based on the PMD Pro phase model of project management, this course is for project managers already working in the humanitarian and development sectors looking to fine-tune their skills. A basic understanding of PMD Pro principles is strongly advised, as well as experience managing projects and using basic management tools like project plans, logframes, and budgets.

What is the language of the course?

English

What’s the refund policy?

For bookings canceled 10 or more working days* before a course, applicants will be entitled to a refund of 75% of the course fees paid, or if places are available will be offered a transfer of 90% of the course fees paid onto the next course.

For bookings canceled one to nine working days* before a course begins, 25% of the course fees paid will be refunded.

For bookings canceled less than 24 hours before a course, or after a course has started, no refund or transfer of value will be provided.

If the applicant chooses to transfer to another course and then cancels their booking a second time, neither a further transfer of value nor a refund will be offered.

Please note that we are only able to cover our local bank charges and not the recipient’s bank charges when we make refunds.

Refunds may take up to 30 days.

(*During Jordan office’s working hours, Sunday-Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm)

Any questions?

If you have any questions about this course or require further information, please contact Middle.East@redr.org.uk.

In case of any complaints, please email complaints@redr.org.uk

RedR UK is committed to making sure everyone’s needs are met, including people of different genders, ages and disabilities. If you have any specific access requirements or learning needs RedR UK are committed to try and make reasonable adjustments to support your needs, please email Middle.East@redr.org.uk or phone +962 (0) 6 462 6227 at any stage of the booking process to talk directly to RedR UK about your needs.