Advancing the role of women in international security in the Middle East

Wed, Oct 27, 2021 8:15 AM - 9:45 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

A virtual side event on the margins of UNGA76 First Committee and the Women, Peace and Security debate at the UN Security Council

About this event

The United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) and UN Women invite you to a virtual event that will look at the opportunities to promote the role of women from Middle Eastern countries in international security.

The event will bring together distinguished women diplomats and practitioners from the Middle East to discuss current opportunities and challenges for women in this field at national, regional, and international levels. The panel will also explore steps to increase women’s participation to promote a more inclusive approach on security and disarmament in the region.

The event will include an overview of key data on women’s participation in the fields of foreign policy, security policy and disarmament, as well as a structured discussion with the panellists focusing on the significance of women’s participation in those fields in the Middle East; the main obstacles; and opportunities for increasing women’s participation towards a more diverse and inclusive security field in the region.

The discussion will be held in Arabic and English with simultaneous translation. The event is part of UNIDIR series of regional events on the topic.

Programme

The programme will include the following speakers, with additional speakers to be confirmed closer to the date:

Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid, Permanent Representative of Jordan to the UN, OSCE, and Vienna-based International Organizations

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative for the UAE to the UN

Ambassador (ret.) Nabeela Al-Mulla, American University of Kuwait

Mona Ali Khalil, Director, MAK Law International and former Senior Legal Officer of the UN Office of the Legal Counsel

Closing remarks:

Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director, UN Women

Dr. Robin Geiss, Director, UNIDIR

Moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief, The National, UAE

For any inquiries, please contact Ms. Anne-Laure Souissi-Sans, Project Coordinator (sans@un.org).