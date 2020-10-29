Date and time: Thu, Oct 29, 2020, 6 to 7 PM Israel Standard Time

Register here.

The Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University invites you to our next seminar, “Affirmative Squatting: Mizrahi Women in Israel Correcting Past Injustices,” with Dr. Claris Harbon.

Claris Harbon, Research Associate, Hadassah-Brandeis Institute, Brandeis University. Assistant Professor in Gender Studies, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco. Claris Harbon is a scholar of law, socio-legal studies, race/ethnicity studies, and gender studies. Her work examines the home, especially public housing in Israel as a site of both oppression and resistance. Harbon received her DCL from McGill University with a dissertation “Lawbreaking as Lawmaking: Redefining Women’s Everyday Resistances to Injustices.” She holds two LLM degrees, one from Tel Aviv University and one from Yale Law School.

(Photo: Courtesy of MEE/Shiraz Grinbaum and Keren Manor. Translation of Hebrew graffiti: “I was born here. My children were born here. Here…..”)

Schusterman Seminars are advanced seminars geared toward faculty and graduate students, and open to all, presenting the latest research in Israel Studies to the Schusterman Center community and beyond.