AFGHANISTAN 20 YEARS ON

Thu, 8 Jul 2021 19:00 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

The consequences and complications of what’s left behind and what’s coming. A series of discussions with journalist Lynne O’Donnell.

About this event

September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Al Qaeda attacks on the United States, is the deadline for the withdrawal of American and Allied troops from Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden is pulling out. An expert panel will discuss the consequences and complications of what’s left behind and what’s coming. Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of the Afghan National Directorate of Security, and Ahmad Shuja Jamal, Director General for International Affairs & Regional Cooperation at Afghanistan’s National Security Council, will be joined by Dr Weeda Mehran, an Afghan academic who specialises in conflict and insurgency, Kate Clark, co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts’ Network, Colonel Naweed Kawusi, Director General of Police Support at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior, Carlotta Gall, former New York Times Afghanistan correspondent and author of The Wrong Enemy: America in Afghanistan 2001-2014, and military analyst Jonathan Schroden. Moderated by Lynne O’Donnell, journalist, author and research fellow at King’s College London.

Photo by Massoud Hossaini