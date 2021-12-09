Afghanistan: Back to the Future?
Starts on Thu, 9 Dec 2021 15:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Register here.
Four months after the Taliban’s complete takeover of Afghanistan, where is it all going? What lies ahead for her & her neighbours?
Speakers
C. Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) is Director, Society for Policy Studies, New Delhi, and one of India’s leading experts on geo-security, and publishes extensively on the subject.
Antonio Giustozzi (@AntonioGiustoz2) is Visiting Professor, King’s College London, Fellow at RUSI, and the author of several books on the Taliban in Afghanistan including The Taliban at War: 2001-2018 (2019).
Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) is Deputy Director & Senior Associate for South Asia, Wilson Center, Washington DC, and a commentator on US strategy in South Asia.
Romain Malejacq (@afghanopoly) is Assistant Professor, Radboud University, and the author of Warlord Survival: The Delusion of State Building in Afghanistan (2020).
Ayesha Siddiqa (@iamthedrifter) is Research Associate, SOAS South Asia Institute, an expert on security studies in Pakistan, and author of Military Inc.: Inside Pakistan’s Military Economy (2007).
This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth
The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact based news that deserves your support.
The Media Line
Discussant
Christopher Coker is Professor & Director, LSE IDEAS (@lseideas), an expert on war, US security & terrorism, and author, most recently, of Why War? (2021).
Chair
Nilanjan Sarkar is Deputy Director, LSE South Asia Centre (@SAsiaLSE).
This event is in collaboration with LSE IDEAS.
Banner image © Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona, ‘Stop killing Afghan Protest in London’, August 2021, Unsplash.