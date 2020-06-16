Afghanistan & Pakistan: Impact of the Taliban Peace Process Breakdown

Date and time: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 3 to 4 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

The Asia Scotland Institute is delighted to present a webinar with Bruce Riedel, senior fellow and director of the Brookings Intelligence Project, on 16 June at 1500hrs (BST). He will address the subject of Afghanistan and Pakistan: Implications of the Breakdown in the Peace Process with the Taliban.

Bruce Riedel is a senior fellow and director of the Brookings Intelligence Project, part of the Brookings Centre for 21st Century Security and Intelligence. In addition, he serves as a senior fellow in the Centre for Middle East Policy. He retired in 2006 after 30 years of service at the Central Intelligence Agency, including postings overseas. He was a senior advisor on South Asia and the Middle East to the last four presidents of the United States in the staff of the National Security Council at the White House. He was also deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Near East and South Asia at the Pentagon and a senior advisor at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels. Riedel is also an author, having written many books on a variety of topics on the Middle East.

Riedel was a member of President Bill Clinton’s peace process team and negotiated at Camp David and other Arab-Israeli summits and he organized Clinton’s trip to India in 2000. In January 2009, President Barack Obama asked him to chair a review of American policy towards Afghanistan and Pakistan, the results of which the president announced in a speech on March 27, 2009.

In 2011, Riedel served as an expert advisor to the prosecution of al-Qaida terrorist Omar Farooq Abdulmutallab in Detroit. In December 2011, Prime Minister David Cameron asked him to brief the United Kingdom’s National Security Council in London on Pakistan.

Accordingly, Bruce Riedel is eminently well qualified to speak to the Institute on Afghanistan and Pakistan with a focus on the implications of the breakdown in the peace process with the Taliban. His breadth of experience in the very heart of US decision making over many years will surely create the for a fascinating question and answers session.