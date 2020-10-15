Africa Future Summit (Morocco) 2020

Date, time, and place: Nov. 2, 2020, 11 am to 5 pm Morocco time, at Mohammed V Square, Casablanca, Morocco.

Tickets here.

Africa’s Largest Tech Tour Launches in 10 Countries Across the Continent

To accelerate developments within Africa’s tech ecosystem, the Africa Future Fund and Forbes 8 will sponsor the largest tech tour across the continent from October- December 2020.

The tour will target 10 countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Rwanda, Ghana, Liberia, and Cote D’ Ivoire. More countries to be announced. This will be the largest tech tour across the continent, welcoming close to 500 speakers and 5000+ guests on the tour.

The tour will teach fundamentals of frontier tech investments, startup development and ecosystem building via exclusive sessions with award-winning local and international experts. Each country will feature its on combination of on-site workshop training, networking round tables, live Q/A sessions with speakers and sponsors, attendee spotlight features, exhibitor showcase demos and VIP networking dinners and after-parties.

Speakers on the tour will include Forbes 30 Under 30 Award-winning entrepreneur Christine Ntim, Chief Growth Officer at Forbes Magazine – Tom Davis and Partner at the Africa Future Fund- Einstein Ntim.

To network with summit tour participants- join the Facebook group.

For interests related to speaking, sponsorships, and partnerships, please direct inquiries to info@africafuturesummit.com.

About Africa Future Summit: Africa Future Summit is the world’s most iconic summit curating an active network of investors, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians and business moguls. Each year the program gathers 1000 pioneers from across Africa and around the world to address and tackle challenges that affect Africa’s future. The summit serves as a platform for influencers who are sourcing innovative solutions and partners that leverage exponential technology to accelerate Africa as the world’s final tech frontier hub. The program structure is action-packed with debate round tables, workshops, interactive demos, partner matching, networking sessions and expert panels. During the course of activities, speakers frontier tech investments, startup development and ecosystem building.