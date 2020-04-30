Date and time: May 1, 2020, 11 am to May 3, 2020, 5 pm UTC

“Ideas are meaningless without a masterful execution.” – Alejandro Cremades, The Art of Startup Fundraising. Learn in Afro Business Bridge

Once upon a time, a wise African said, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” We, JCI Antananarivo (Madagascar), JCI Casablanca (Morocco), JCI Medjez El Beb (Tunisia), and JCI Tunis Business School (Tunisia), are excited to guide you and mentor your entrepreneurship skills, to go together for a better AFRICA.

GREAT training sessions await you hosted by international experts!

Join us on May 1, 2, and 3 as we invite trainers, speakers, and guests to share with you their knowledge, the challenges and opportunities within the continent as many countries gear up for future growth.

Explore the opportunities and challenges that entrepreneurs faced in this period of coronavirus and their success stories dealing with this challenge.

=== The Forum Agenda:

Friday 1 May

11h: Financial Management for Non-Financial Managers

15h: Effective Marketing Strategy for JCI Organizations Part I

Saturday 2 May

11h: Effective Marketing Strategy for JCI Organizations Part II

15h: Building bridges to your community Growth & Development

Sunday 3 May

11h: Storytelling

15h: Success story