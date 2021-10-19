Wed, Oct 20, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

After Afghanistan: The Future of Democracy Support in Post-Conflict States

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and other recent setbacks for democracy from Haiti to DRC to Myanmar are reminders of the constantly shifting landscape of democracy support in conflict environments. As the field of international democracy assistance moves into an era of “relentless diplomacy” post-Afghanistan, what best practices can we identify to build and sustain democratic processes and institutions in conflict-prone countries? How can we measure success in complex and volatile environments? How can greater inclusion, inclusion measures such as the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, help us achieve sustainable, peaceful democracy?

Matthew D. Steinhelfer, Department of State Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

Dr. Stephanie M. Burchard, Institute for Defense Analyses

Patrick W. Quirk, Ph.D, Senior Director, Center for Global Impact at International Republican Institute

Vasu Mohan, Senior Global Advisor, Conflict, Displacement and Minority Rights, International Foundation for Electoral Systems

Ben Rowswell, President and Research Director of the Canadian International Council

Nipa Banerjee, Senior Fellow, School of International Development and Global Studies, University of Ottawa