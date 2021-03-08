Against Disappearance: A Discussion About Trade and Culture

Tue, 9 Mar 2021 14:00 - 15:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

We have a complex relationship with cultural heritage. In celebrating its riches, we must also acknowledge the challenges it presents.

For the second in our series of Against Disappearance discussions, we are exploring the different legacies of cultural and commercial exchange.

Trade and culture have always coincided, not always in equity. A consequence of the movement of people, products and commodities across territories, is the migration of different ideas, rites and customs. Across the globe, coastal cities notably hold vestiges of both nourishing and deadly trades. In particular, they reveal how the transportation of enslaved people impacted on the confluence and also the disappearance of cultures.

To discuss how some stories are told of migration, trade and power, the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund and Shubbak, London’s festival of contemporary Arab culture, have invited writer, mythographer and historian Marina Warner, writer and activist Hammour Ziada, and writer, editor and festival convenor, Abu Amirah to explore approaches to writing historical novels.

Centred around the cultural context of African, Arab and European influences in Sudan and the Swahili coast, their discussion will be framed by examples of heritage across Lamu, Mombasa and Omdurman, amongst others, to illustrate the fragility of the material traces of complex and shared histories.

Presented by the Cultural Protection Fund and Shubbak Festival. The Cultural Protection Fund is led by British Council in partnership with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Participants’ biographies

Abdulrahman ‘Abu Amirah’ Ndegwa

Abdulrahman ‘Abu Amirah’ Ndegwa is a Mombasa-based writer, AMLA (Art Managers & Literary Activists) Fellow, AWT (African writers Trust) Publishing Fellow, founding editor of Hekaya Initiative, a literary & cultural production platform publishing voices from the Swahili Coast, convener of the annual Swahili Literary Festival and proprietor of HAI Book Hub– Hekaya’s publishing imprint and bookstore.

His story Swahilification of Mutembei was shortlisted for the Writivism Short Story prize in 2016. While other stories are set to appear in other literary magazines, some have been published in Kalahari Review, Munyori Journal, Hekaya Issue 01, Writivism 2017 mentorship program anthology Transcending the Flames and long listed for Writivism’s 2019 Koffi Addo nonfiction prize. He has attended several creative writing workshops: Kwani? 2015, Miles Morland Foundation workshop 2017, Writivism Online workshop 2017, Storymoja short story course 2018, AMLA Fellowship 2018 and won the AWT publishing seed funding which produced a work of fiction, KasKazi, exploring the dynamics and interconnectedness of narratives and cities in the Swahili Coast.

Marina Warner

Marina Warner is a writer of fiction, criticism and history; her works include novels and short stories as well as studies of art, myths, symbols and fairy tales. She was educated in convent schools in Cairo, Brussels and Ascot, and read Modern Languages at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford. [of which she is now an Honorary Fellow.] She is Professor of English and Creative Writing at Birkbeck College, London, a Distinguished Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, a Fellow of the British Academy, and was made DBE in 2015 for services to higher education and literature.

Her new book, ‘Inventory of a Life Mislaid – An Unreliable Memoir’ published by William Collins, is released on March 4th 2021 and is available for pre-order here.

Hammour Ziada

Born in 1979 in Omdurman, Hammour Ziada is a Sudanese writer and journalist. He has worked as a civil society and human rights researcher, and currently works as a journalist in Cairo. He also writes for a number of left-wing newspapers in Sudan and served as the culture editor of the Sudanese Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Ziada has published several volumes of fiction in Arabic, and is best known for his second novel Shawq al-darwīsh (The Longing of the Dervish), which won the Naguib Mahfouz Prize in 2014 and was also nominated for the 2015 International Prize for Arabic Fiction. This novel and several of his stories have appeared in English translation, including in the anthology The Book of Khartoum (Comma Press, 2016) as well as in Banipal magazine.

In 2019, a feature film by Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala, called You will die at Twenty, and based on Hammour Ziada’s short story Sleeping at the Foot of the Mountain won awards at the Venice International Film Festival, as well as at other international film festivals.

Please note

Recording

The conversations will be recorded and held in English with BSL interpreting.

Timings

This event is on at 2pm GMT, 5pm EAT and 4pm EET.