AGJC Lag B’Omer / Iftar Celebration

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities invites you to our first joint virtual Lag B’Omer / Iftar celebration.

Rabbi David Rosen, international director of interreligious affairs at the American Jewish Committee, will moderate a panel discussion featuring Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States Sh. Abdulla Rashed Al Khalifa, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba and former Ambassador of the United States to the Sultanate of Oman Marc Sievers.

The discussion will focus on the role that interfaith and co-existence play in propelling the GCC forward.