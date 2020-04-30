Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
entrepreneurship
Agriculture
Kuwait
food
startups
water

Agri-Food Connect Webinar Series – Kuwait #1

The Media Line Staff
04/30/2020

Date and time: May 5, 2020, 4 to 5 pm EEST.

Register here.

Let’s Build Solutions for the Agri-Food Sector!

Agri-Food Connect designed by Kök Projekt, is an online agri-food entrepreneurship program that focuses on bringing together corporates representatives and startups to develop novel solutions for the ongoing global crisis. Our goal is to create and empower collaborations between agri-food sector representatives and startups internationally to integrate their solutions to the agri-food value chain.

Our local partner in Kuwait, Sirdab Lab, is a community of ambitious entrepreneurs, passionate mentors, and smart investors looking to fund promising startups. A space where you can work on your product, grow your business and collaborate with other founders and talented individuals. A platform to support, inspire and educate through events, workshops and a variety of programs.

About Kök Projekt

Kök Projekt is an agri-food startups accelerator and an innovation partner for the food, agriculture, and water sector companies. We work together with companies, NGOs, and governmental organizations to establish interfaces for entrepreneurs to reach beyond their potential.

For more information: www.kokprojekt.com

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.