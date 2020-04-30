Agri-Food Connect Webinar Series – Kuwait #1

Date and time: May 5, 2020, 4 to 5 pm EEST.

Let’s Build Solutions for the Agri-Food Sector!

Agri-Food Connect designed by Kök Projekt, is an online agri-food entrepreneurship program that focuses on bringing together corporates representatives and startups to develop novel solutions for the ongoing global crisis. Our goal is to create and empower collaborations between agri-food sector representatives and startups internationally to integrate their solutions to the agri-food value chain.

Our local partner in Kuwait, Sirdab Lab, is a community of ambitious entrepreneurs, passionate mentors, and smart investors looking to fund promising startups. A space where you can work on your product, grow your business and collaborate with other founders and talented individuals. A platform to support, inspire and educate through events, workshops and a variety of programs.

About Kök Projekt

Kök Projekt is an agri-food startups accelerator and an innovation partner for the food, agriculture, and water sector companies. We work together with companies, NGOs, and governmental organizations to establish interfaces for entrepreneurs to reach beyond their potential.

For more information: www.kokprojekt.com