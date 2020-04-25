Agri-Food Connect Webinar Series – Lebanon #1

Date and time: April 28, 2020, 5 to 6 pm EEST.

Let’s Build Solutions for the Agri-Food Sector!

Agri-Food Connect designed by Kök Projekt, is an online agri-food entrepreneurship program that focuses on bringing together corporates representatives and startups to develop novel solutions for the ongoing global crisis. Our goal is to create and empower collaborations between agri-food sector representatives and startups internationally to integrate their solutions to the agri-food value chain.

Our first webinar series in the METNA Region will kick-off in Lebanon on Tuesday, April 28, with our local partner, Antwork. Antwork creates collaborative spaces that are meticulously designed to welcome diverse communities of entrepreneurs, startups, and many more.

About Kök Projekt

Kök Projekt is an agri-food startups accelerator and an innovation partner for the food, agriculture, and water sector companies. We work together with companies, NGOs, and governmental organizations to establish interfaces for entrepreneurs to reach beyond their potential.

