Agri-Food Connect Webinar Series – Turkey #1

Date and time: May 7, 2020, 5 to 6 pm Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Let’s Build Solutions for the Agri-Food Sector!

Agri-Food Connect designed by Kök Projekt, is an online agri-food entrepreneurship program that focuses on bringing together corporates representatives and startups to develop novel solutions for the ongoing global crisis. Our goal is to create and empower collaborations between agri-food sector representatives and startups internationally to integrate their solutions to the agri-food value chain.

The mission of our local partner in Turkey, Viveka Technology Incubator, to provide full accelerator services that are focused around providing the best possible return for their entrepreneurs and investors. Viveka’s goal is to help entrepreneurs to reach long-term sustainability by providing an early opportunity for funding, mentorship, knowledge and support.

About Kök Projekt

Kök Projekt is an agri-food startups accelerator and an innovation partner for the food, agriculture, and water sector companies. We work together with companies, NGOs, and governmental organizations to establish interfaces for entrepreneurs to reach beyond their potential.

For more information: www.kokprojekt.com