Agriculture and Agri-Food: Business Opportunities in the Arab World

Date and time: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10 to 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Canada Arab Business Council invites you to join this interactive webinar focussed on agriculture and agri-food trade & investment opportunities in the MENA region.

The Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) import over 70% of their food requirements. With disruptions in the current global supply chain, this raises an impending concern for the Arab region to ensure food safety and supply. As Arab governments re-evaluate their national food security strategies, opportunities exist for Canadian businesses to pursue commercial relationships with their Arab counterparts in the Agriculture and Agri-Food areas.

Hear from our speakers, to include the Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the UAE Minister of State for Food Security and business leaders on how to actively engage in two-way trade and investment between Canada and the Arab world.

Speakers:

Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security

Murad Al Katib, President and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Essa Al Ghurair, General Manager of Al Ghurair Resources LLC

Nicole Rogers, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Agriprocity

