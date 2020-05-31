Agriculture and Agri-Food: Business Opportunities in the Arab World
Date and time: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10 to 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
The Canada Arab Business Council invites you to join this interactive webinar focussed on agriculture and agri-food trade & investment opportunities in the MENA region.
The Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) import over 70% of their food requirements. With disruptions in the current global supply chain, this raises an impending concern for the Arab region to ensure food safety and supply. As Arab governments re-evaluate their national food security strategies, opportunities exist for Canadian businesses to pursue commercial relationships with their Arab counterparts in the Agriculture and Agri-Food areas.
Hear from our speakers, to include the Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the UAE Minister of State for Food Security and business leaders on how to actively engage in two-way trade and investment between Canada and the Arab world.
Speakers:
- Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
- Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security
- Murad Al Katib, President and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
- Essa Al Ghurair, General Manager of Al Ghurair Resources LLC
- Nicole Rogers, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Agriprocity
