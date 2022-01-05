The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Ahead of their Time: Legacies of Mohammad Mosaddegh and Zviad Gamsakhurdia
Mideast Streets
Book
Iran
Georgia
Mohammad Mosaddegh

Ahead of their Time: Legacies of Mohammad Mosaddegh and Zviad Gamsakhurdia

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2022

Tue, Jan 11, 2022 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

An insightful memoir, economic assessment, and historical review of the lives of Mohammad Mosaddegh and Ziviad Gamsakhurdia

Ahead of their Time: The Legacies of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran and Zviad Gamsakhurdia in Georgia

Iran’s Mohammad Mosaddegh and Georgia’s Zviad Gamsakhurdia were two of the most consequential national leaders of the 20th century.

Nicolas Gorjestani examines, in two separate volumes, each leader’s life story, resistance strategy, governance, reform record, and overthrow. The two books combine insightful memoir, strategic analysis, economic assessment, and historical review to weave a compelling narrative that gives the reader a front-row seat to the transformational events that unfolded in Iran in the 1950s and Georgia in the 1990s.

