Ahead of their Time: Legacies of Mohammad Mosaddegh and Zviad Gamsakhurdia

An insightful memoir, economic assessment, and historical review of the lives of Mohammad Mosaddegh and Ziviad Gamsakhurdia

Ahead of their Time: The Legacies of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran and Zviad Gamsakhurdia in Georgia

Iran’s Mohammad Mosaddegh and Georgia’s Zviad Gamsakhurdia were two of the most consequential national leaders of the 20th century.

Nicolas Gorjestani examines, in two separate volumes, each leader’s life story, resistance strategy, governance, reform record, and overthrow. The two books combine insightful memoir, strategic analysis, economic assessment, and historical review to weave a compelling narrative that gives the reader a front-row seat to the transformational events that unfolded in Iran in the 1950s and Georgia in the 1990s.